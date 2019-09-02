US Open 2019: Fast work for Roger Federer as David Goffin put to sword

Only 72 minutes were required for Roger Federer to beat David Goffin and progress to the US Open quarter-finals.

Roger Federer’s quest to reach a first US Open final since 2015 continued at pace as he dismantled David Goffin in straight sets at Flushing Meadows.

Federer has breezed through the draw in New York and, despite going down an early break at Arthur Ashe Stadium, was able to enjoy another comfortable early afternoon triumph.

The 20-time grand slam champion needed only an hour and 19 minutes to complete a 6-2 6-2 6-0 triumph in imperious fashion

Having easily avoided falling at the same stage he did last year, Federer will now face either Grigor Dimitrov or Alex de Minaur for a place in the semi-finals.

Flying through R4@rogerfederer defeats Goffin to reach his 13th quarterfinal in Flushing Meadows, tying Agassi for second most #USOpen QFs. pic.twitter.com/YWxSw3PKoX — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 1, 2019

Goffin produced early signs of a potential shock when he put Federer under pressure in the third game and the Swiss netted a backhand to surrender a break.

However, Federer swiftly responded in kind and then broke to love for a 4-2 lead before going on to take the first set in just 27 minutes.

Belgian Goffin pulled a backhand wide to give Federer the break and a 3-1 advantage in the second. However, Federer went down 0-40 on serve in the subsequent game and handed the break back with a double fault.

Yet a poor volley followed by a poor backhand from Goffin saw Federer take the initiative once more, and there were to be no further slip-ups from the 38-year-old as he raced to victory.

Goffin’s third-set surrender was meek as Federer shifted through the gears, brilliantly dictating proceedings and pulling a tiring world number 15 from pillar to the post.

Federer wrapped things up in trademark style with stylish backhand down the line to delight the crowd and send him into the last eight.

STATISTICAL BREAKDOWN

Roger Federer [3] bt David Goffin 6-2 6-2 6-0

WINNERS/UNFORCED ERRORS

Federer – 35/17

Goffin – 8/17

ACES/DOUBLE FAULTS

Federer – 10/3

Goffin – 0/4

BREAK POINTS WON

Federer – 9/10

Goffin – 2/7

FIRST SERVE PERCENTAGE

Federer – 68

Goffin – 50

PERCENTAGE OF POINTS WON ON FIRST/SECOND SERVE

Federer – 83/40

Goffin – 40/27

TOTAL POINTS

Federer – 83

Goffin – 39