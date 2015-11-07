Djokovic advances to semi-finals

World number one Novak Djokovic was made to work hard to reach the semi-finals of the Paris Masters as he beat fifth seed Tomas Berdych 7-6 (3), 7-6 (8).

Berdych faced a break point in the third game of the first set as Djokovic had his sights set on going 2-1 up. Both players refused to give anything away off their serves, but that nearly changed in the 12th game as Djokovic had to dig deep to save set point and force a tie-break.

In the tie-break, Djokovic proved to be too much for Berdych to handle as he raced out to a 4-1 lead. Berdych tried to stay in contention and was trailing 6-3 when Djokovic won the set and gained the upper hand.

The second set was a very similar story as neither player faced a break point as they both looked to be on top of their game. As a result, another tie-break was needed to break the deadlock, but Djokovic had a much tougher time beating Berdych despite taking a 3-1 lead.

Berdych battled back to make it 5-5, but was unable to convert two set points. This came back to haunt him as Djokovic fought back to eliminate him and book his spot in the last four.

Djokovic will face fourth seed Stan Wawrinka in the semi-finals after he beat Rafael Nadal 7-6 (8), 7-6 (7).

Nadal looked to be in good touch right from the get-go as he broke Wawrinka in the first game before going on to take a 3-1 lead.

However, Wawrinka clawed his way back and broke Nadal in the 10th game to bring himself level at 5-5 before the first set went into a tie-break.

Nadal wasted two set point opportunities, while Wawrinka failed to convert one before he proceeded to clinch the first set.

In the second set, both players held serve for the first six games before Wawrinka broke Nadal in the seventh en route to taking a 5-3 lead.

But, Nadal fought back and broke Wawrinka in the 10th game to make it 5-5 before forcing another tie-break, in which he took a 4-2 lead before failing to take advantage of three set points. This proved to be very costly as Wawrinka kept his cool and won the last three points in a row to close out the match.