Andy Murray’s former coach picks between Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

Andy Murray, Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have for long been considered tennis’ elite, and one man thinks one of them stands out.

Murray’s former coach Brad Gilbert has seen the trio in action several times, and believes Djokovic stands out when at his best.

“He just has a great ability to focus on what’s in front of him”, Gilbert said to US Open.org, (via Tennis World USA.)

Medvedev on stunning win over Djokovic in Cincinnati Masters to reach final

“A lot of times that stuff can fuel you, but if you don’t have the ability, it doesn’t matter. His ability and when he’s playing at his level, it’s just insane. He plays just a lot of quality shots, and he doesn’t make unforced errors, and he makes you have to beat him.

“He plays cross court so often to big targets, but yet he’s making progress. You start to look at him, like, ‘Uh oh, he’s in lockdown mode.’ And if he’s in lockdown mode, see if you can win a set. I don’t know if he has a best or worst surface, that’s how good he is.

“If he’s totally playing at his highest level, I’ve never seen anybody, from a courtside position, from where I sit and where I watch, that plays better than him.”