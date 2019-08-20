Roger Federer reveals what he did after Wimbledon 2019 final loss to Novak Djokovic

Tennis legend Roger Federer has revealed how he spent his time after Wimbledon 2019 final loss to Novak Djokovic.

Two of the greatest players to have played the sport, Federer and Djokovic played an epic five-setter final which saw the latter come out victorious 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12. In a recent interview with Amazon Prime, the Swiss revealed that he spent the next day with his children and then went back to Switzerland.

“We went caravaning the next day because we had a caravan booked from Friday to Friday, from the semis of Wimbledon to the Friday after just in case we would not be playing so well at Wimbledon, ended up going well, Thankfully so we did not have to sleep on the caravan forever.

“The kids loved it, but got back on Monday after the final against Novak, the kids saw it and they were like: ‘We are sleeping in here tonight’. And I was like, Okay, good. I woke up on Tuesday morning, I was broken from a bad night’s sleep in the caravan and then we went off in Switzerland and had the best time.

“So it was a nice way to forget about the worries of missing break points or whatever it was,” he revealed.