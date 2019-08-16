Western & Southern Open: Novak Djokovic beat Carreno Busta in straight set to reach quarter-finals at Cincinnati

Novak Djokovic eased past Pablo Carreno Busta to reach the Western & Southern Open quarter-finals.
Novak Djokovic continued his winning run at the Western & Southern Open, cruising past Pablo Carreno Busta in the last 16 on Thursday.
The world number one made it eight straight wins in Cincinnati by easing past Carreno Busta 6-3 6-4 at the ATP Masters 1000 event.
Djokovic was in control throughout against the Spaniard, maintaining his perfect record against Carreno Busta with a third win.
The defending champion and 16-time grand slam winner will face Frenchman Lucas Pouille in the quarter-finals.
Djokovic won 12 straight points during the opening set, including breaking serve in the sixth game with a forehand pass at the net.
It was a clean first set from the Serbian star as he combined 13 winners with just five unforced errors.
Despite a much tighter set, that break was all Djokovic needed as he moved into the last eight.