Tennis world comes together to wish Roger Federer a happy 38th birthday

Thirty-eight and still one of the best! Tennis legend Roger Federer turns thirty-eight today, August 8, 2019. And as the Swiss legend celebrated his birthday, the tennis world has come together with their good wishes.

Tennis star Roger Federer has turned thirty-eight years old becoming one of the oldest active male players in the sport. Despite his age, the Swiss sports star is at the top of his level and even came close to winning his ninth Wimbledon title last month – only to lose to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Over his two-decades-long career, Federer has managed to win twenty Grand Slam titles, including eight Wimbledons, six Australian Opens, five US Opens, and one French Open.

As he turns thirty-eight, here’s how the Tennis world reacted:

Happy birthday, @rogerfederer! 🥳 Join us in wishing Roger a very happy birthday 👇 pic.twitter.com/VKHqlhB7Bb — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) August 8, 2019

Happy birthday to the Laureus GOAT 🐐 and one of the nicest men in sport @rogerfederer! 🙌 6 Laureus Awards

🏆 20 Major Titles

🎾 102 @ATP_Tour Singles Titles

🎾🎾 8 @ATP_Tour Doubles Titles

🥇🥈 2 Olympic Medals

🎂 38 Years Young – and still dominating tournaments! pic.twitter.com/gUxvn9oonp — Laureus (@LaureusSport) August 8, 2019

Next up for Roger Federer is the US Open which begins August 26, 2019. The Swiss star hasn’t won the competition in eleven years, with his last win coming in 2008. Prior to that, Federer had won the title five years in a row.

He will be hoping to break the trend this time around at Flushing Meadows.