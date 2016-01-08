Radwanska faces Riske in China final

Top seed Agnieszka Radwanska reached the final of the Shenzhen Open after beating Anna-Lena Friedsam in their semi-final on Friday in China.

The Pole beat Friedsam of Germany 6-2, 6-4 in a match lasting 66 minutes. With the win, she moves up in the world rankings and to number four replacing Maria Sharapova ahead of the Australian Open.

Radwanska next faces Alison Riske in the final after the American beat Hungary's Timea Babos 6-2, 6-4 in the other semi-final.

Radwanska beat Riske in their only previous encounter, in her opening match at Indian Wells in 2015.