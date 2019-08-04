Nick Kyrgios is considered to be one of the most talented players of his generation. However, the 24-year-old has become infamous for his on-court antics rather than his performances. And he gave the audience present at the Washington Citi Open a moment to remember when he asked a fan to help him with the match-winning serve.

Nick Kyrgios star asked one of the spectators on where to hit the serve for the match point. The fan, in question, pointed to a specific part of the court, which Kyrgios then proceeded to hit his serve in, which turned out to be an ace.

The Australian Tennis star immediately went and hugged the supporter in the stands following his win.

Watch the video below:

Kyrgios hugs fan courtside after easy win in Washington

The Australian star, with the help of the fan, beat Slovakia’s Norbert Gombos in straight sets. He then proceeded to face Greek Tennis player Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semi-final of the same event, beating him via a third set decider.

Kyrgios will now face Daniil Medvedev in the final of the event, which will be played on August 4, 2019. He is also scheduled to participate in the Canadian Open next, as he continues his build-up towards the US Open 2019.