Roger Federer reveals key reason why he switched from Nike to Uniqlo

Roger Federer is considered to be among the greatest sportspersons on the planet. Therefore, it comes of no surprise that brands fight each other to sponsor the Swiss star. The twenty-time Grand Slam champions recently moved on from his partnership with Nike and revealed a big reason behind it.

Roger Federer revealed why he made the switch to Uniqlo in a recent interview. (via Essentially Sports)

“For me, the journey has been a shorter one but I am equally pleased and happy to be part of the family,” said the Swiss.

“I remember you were very happy when you heard I was coming to Uniqlo. What I really love about Uniqlo is its values, from topdown of the Uniqlo family to its ambassadors and everybody is in line with those values. How they go about sports, how they treat others and especially I know they are always in your corner.

“They always wanted to succeed but not only in sports but also in life, and that’s where maybe Life Wear comes in. For me, it was really striking and eye-opening how much they cared for me as a father, family man, husband, player, and person and how that was equally important to them as the next match,” Federer said.

The Swiss tennis star ended his decades-long partnership with Nike in 2018 to sign with the Japanese brand. Federer had been with the USA brand since 1994 but moved on after receiving a better offer from Uniqlo.