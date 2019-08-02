What Nick Kyrgios needs to do to beat Roger Federer, Rafa Nadal, Novak Djokovic

Every tennis fan knows that the bad boy of the racquet sport is none other than Nick Kyrgios. The Australian has managed to make his reputation rather obvious with his actions, and it shows in his game.

Kyrgios’ talent suffers due to his misdemeanour, and catches him out during big tournaments where he has an opportunity to shut his critics up once and for all.

More often than not however, he tends to crumble under the pressure.

Kyrgios tweener in Washington

Now, British TV presenter Annabel Croft has chimed in with an interesting account of Kyrgios’ potential to be great, and the reason why he doesn’t fulfil the expectations placed on him.

“He must be unbelievably frustrating to play against. All his opponents know he has the talent to blow anyone off the court and that includes Federer, Nadal or Djokovic,” Croft said to Tennis 365.

“He tends to play better against those guys as he seems to be able to maintain focus and applies himself mentally. The trouble is, you just don’t know which Kyrgios is going to turn up and to see him tanking in a set when he doesn’t even try is just rather odd behaviour,” Croft added.

“He is smiling, messing around, joking with the crowd and it strikes me as the behaviour of someone who doesn’t particularly love what he’s doing. It might also be that he’s got too much money to take it seriously at this stage.”

“He doesn’t need it enough. Maybe he got too much too soon and can’t really handle it. I feel sad that he appears to be so confused about is place on the court and at the moment he is un-coachable. He has too much power and money to respect the opinion of anyone in the game and he also has too much power and money to care what anything thinks about him. I just think that one day he might look back and question what he has done.”