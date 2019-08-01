John McEnroe is considered to be among the best Tennis players of all time. However, the man himself reveals that none of his bouts can be considered as the best tennis match ever, a title he transmits to a Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal classic.

John McEnroe has picked the 2008 Wimbledon final between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the greatest match ever. He states that the quality on display in that match was better than there has ever been.

“There is no question that these two guys made each other better players. The quality is better than it’s ever been,” said McEnroe. (via Tennis World USA)

“I have seen a lot of tennis matches, I have commentated a lot and watched a lot and played a lot. If you add everything together, there is no question in my mind overall the 2008 match between Roger and Rafa is the greatest match ever.

“When Roger saved a few match points and took it to the fifth set, it took this to the whole next level.”

Nadal won the encounter on that occasion, thus announcing his arrival on the biggest platform in tennis. The Spaniard, who was twenty-two during the final, beat his opponent in five sets.

The two tennis heavyweights met again recently in the semi-finals of the 2019 Wimbledon. On this occasion, it was Roger Federer who came out on top, beating his arch-nemesis in a four-set encounter.