Italian Tennis chief explains why he prefers Rafael Nadal over Roger Federer

Angelo Binaghi, the chief of Italian Tennis Federation recently revealed that he will always choose Rafael Nadal over Roger Federer. The 59-year-old believes that he relates more to Spaniard’s fighting spirit.

Binaghi admitted that he is a huge Nadal fan and stated that they both almost share the same personality. He said that he hates players who play better Tennis than him.

The former tennis player was quoted saying, “Although not knowing him personally, I am a big Nadal fan. Because tennis, and life too, for me is the fight. And Nadal is the guy who embraces my personality the most. That’s how I would like to be.”

“Definitely not Federer. I always hated the guys who played tennis better than me, but who did not struggle. So if I could choose, I would make Nadal being an Italian,” he added.

Binaghi was also asked if he would accept Federer as an Italian player. Although he admitted that he would definitely accept it if the Swiss star ever asks to become an Italian player, he said that he will upset if Nadal doesn’t ask for the same.

He also talked about the infrastructure and the future of a retractable roof on the Central Court. He said, “It’s a big shame that for a tournament like our, in an amazing place, no steps forward were made to make the Central Stadium better.”

“think it had a €20-25 million cost and you use it only one week a year. If there was a roof, our tournament could get an upgrade but many volleyball, basketball matches would be played and so on. Our country does not manage to achieve even the most simple thing,” concluded the chief.