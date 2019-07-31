Former World No. 6 explains why Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic should have earned more than Serena Williams and Simona Halep in Wimbledon

Australian Tennis professional Julian Knowle addressed the amount that all the Wimbledon 2019 finalists received after the end of the tournament. Former World No. 6 in ATP Doubles ranking claimed that Men’s Singles finalists should have received more amount of money as compared to Women’s Singles finalists.

Knowle stated that Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic drove more business for the tournament organisers than Simona Halep and Serena Williams. Hence, he feels that they should have been paid more for the same reason.

Addressing the topic during his conversation with TennisNet, Knowle said, “I know it’s a very serious topic. I do not want to offend anyone. The market makes the price. Just compare the tickets prices between women’s and men’s finals. You can immediately say what product sells better. Everyone should make an idea of itself. The three greatest players ever are competing in the same era.”

Knowle also recalled the semi-final match between Federer and Nadal in Wimbledon 2019He was further quoted saying, “They are gold for tennis. Men’s final was amazing. Hopefully, they play for 25 more years. Also, the semifinal between Federer and Nadal was unbelievable. That’s why people are passionate (about).”