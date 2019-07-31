Former World No.1 wishes he had ‘half the ambition’ of Rafael Nadal

Former World No. 1 Carlos Moya recently talked about reigning World No. 2 Rafael Nadal. The retired professional hailed the Spaniard for his unparalleled ambitions.

Moya and Nadal first locked horns in 2003, The two were competing in Hamburg and Nadal won the match, leaving a lasting impression on his opponent.

Talking about that encounter against Rafael Nadal, Moya said, “I had won a Grand Slam, I was world No. 1. I remember that in practice I almost always beat him, but once you began to play with him on the court, he turned into a machine. The first time we played an official tournament was Hamburg. But it’s clear that he had a killer instinct inside the court, an ambition that I could wish I only had half of.”

Also Read — Roger Federer reveals the biggest advantage of his matches against Rafael Nadal

He further went on to add, “The circuit evolves, the players evolve. If you want to keep the same position, you have to improve and evolve from the player you were eight or ten years ago.”

Carlos Moya and Rafael Nadal had a total of eight career meetings. Nadal won 6 out of 8 matches whereas Moya could only prevail in two. In 2007 Roland Garrod, Nadal defeated Moya in the quarter-final and went on to win the tournament. In the process, he also became the first man to win three consecutive Grand Slams on the clay court since Björn Borg.