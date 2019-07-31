Tennis |

Dimitrov edges Johnson for first win since French Open

Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov

Steve Johnson was edged out by Grigor Dimitrov at the Los Cabos Open for the Bulgarian’s first win since the French Open.

Grigor Dimitrov battled to a hard-fought win in the Los Cabos Open first round, while Taylor Fritz was untroubled on Tuesday.

Dimitrov, who has fallen out of the world’s top 50 after a tough first half of the year, got past Steve Johnson 7-6 (7-4) 4-6 7-6 (7-5) at the ATP 250 tournament.

The Bulgarian served 12 double faults but still managed to edge through for his first victory since the French Open.

Fritz, coming off a run to the final in Atlanta, disposed of German Dominik Koepfer 6-3 6-4 in just an hour.

The American fifth seed managed to break once in each set in what was a routine outing.

Radu Albot, the seventh seed, also managed to get through courtesy of a 7-5 2-6 6-0 win over Janko Tipsarevic.

The only seed to depart was Cristian Garin, who went down to Juan Ignacio Londero 3-6 6-2 6-3.

 

Tennys Sandgren was thrashed 6-2 6-0 by Taro Daniel, Cameron Norrie got past Gregoire Barrere 7-6 (7-5) 6-0 and qualifier Kwon Soon-woo easily beat Cedrik-Marcel Stebe 6-2 6-1.

