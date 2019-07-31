Roger Federer reveals the biggest advantage of his matches against Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal share one of the greatest rivalries in Tennis. Both players have engaged in multiple gruelling encounters throughout their career.

With 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, Federer is just ahead of Rafael Nadal who has won 18 Major titles in career. The Swiss star believes that going up against Nadal has only made him a stronger competitor.

Talking about his encounters with Rafael Nadal, Federer recalled his 2017 Australian Open final against the Spaniard. He was quoted saying, “You stand there on the podium and it was a standing ovation going on. Everybody is listening, you could hear a pin drop.”

“I learned from those matches and you feel like almost you grow up and you have more experience in life because of these matches. You start respecting each other more and more because in those moments it’s so personal, it’s so intense.”

“As confident as we are, we need to have that confidence. we also need to know the other side, that it’s always dangerous. You learn so much from the sport, from winning, from losing, trying to figure out and just being uncomfortable and trying to figure out how to through these moments,” concluded Federer.