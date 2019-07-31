19-year-old Miomir Kecmanovic reacts to being called the next ‘Novak Djokovic’

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic is an inspiration for young players all across the world. To top that, 19-year-old Miomir Kecmanovic is being billed as the next Djokovic by many.

The determined teen looks up to his fellow Serb and hopes to achieve similar milestones in his life. However, he realises that it is important for him to tightly hold onto reality.

Talking about how he feels about the expectation of him becoming the next Djokovic, he said, “I am happy that people think like that, but that’s also far ahead. It’s also possible but let’s be honest, 16 Grand Slams happens in I do not know how many years, so I’d be happy if I could get one or two.”

“It’s definitely a good feeling, there is a bunch of us right now, I am happy that I was able to breakthrough at such a young age and join those guys”, he added while addressing the next-gen players.

Kecmanovic then went on to talk about his stint in Davis Cup where he represented Serbia. “That was definitely a good experience, there is so many good guys right now, with Djokovic of course. Just to see how they practice and behave was definitely a good learning experience that helps me to know what to do in the future,” he concluded.