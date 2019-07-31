Naomi Osaka hopes that Serena Williams isn’t ‘mad’ at her

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams in a controversial US Open final last year to lift her first-ever Grand Slam title. The former World No. 1 recently opened up about the incident and shared her deepest fears.

Earlier last month, Serena Williams revealed that she had apologised to Osaka for the commotion that refused the champion a deserving celebration. She also stated that Osaka found it inspiring for Serena to speak up for herself.

Talking about her victory over Serena, she said, “Is it kind of like raising a kid though? Like the kid grows up with you and you’re looking at the kid and you’re like, ‘Wow I’m proud of you’.”

She then went on to say that she is hoping Serena isn’t mad at her about the same. “Then you’re cooking something in the kitchen and then the kid suddenly comes and cooks better than you. I feel like you would be proud but at the same time, it would make you want to work harder. I don’t know, I hope Serena isn’t mad at me.”

Osaka also went on to talk about her approach towards the game and the press. “For me, because I’ve spent so much of my life on courts where no one really watches, I think I always like when people watch because it feels like all the hard work you put in is finally being shown. That’s the moment where I try my best because I’m not an attention seeker, but I like when there’s a lot of people watching my matches.”

“I feel like it’s more fun on the big stages. There, a different side of my personality comes out because normally I don’t, no offence guys, I don’t like being surrounded by people”, she concluded.