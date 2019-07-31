Roger Federer recalls the time when he thought the former World No. 1 was attacking him personally

With 20 Grand Slam titles to his name, Roger Federer has been synonymous with Tennis for more than a decade. Recently, the Swiss legend recalled the time when he thought he was being personally attacked by his opponent.

Federer is known for his calm demeanour while playing. Even his celebrations are often lowkey but that is far from true for Lleyton Hewitt. The latter is known for loud and exciting celebrations after winning each point.

However, the former World No. 1’s celebrations irked Roger Federer during their match. The Swiss star had to struggle initially while trying to accept his opponent’s actions. That included Hewitt holding his hands close to his opponent’s face.

Also Read — Roger Federer reveals shocking details about his tantrums during his early days in Tennis

“I was struggling in the beginning with his acting on the court. I was like, ‘Why is he doing it to my face. Isn’t he a little bit over the top.”

Following that, Federer admitted that at times he felt he was being attacked on a personal level. He eventually realised that the Aussie professional uses that kind of celebration only to get in the right mindset.

Roger Federer then went on to add, “I felt like he was almost attacking me personally but then I realized he is just doing to pumping himself up.”