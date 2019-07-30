Roger Federer reveals why he chose Tennis over Football

Roger Federer has been synonymous to Tennis for more than a decade. But long before he decided to rule the sport, he was close to playing a completely different sport.

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old revealed that he chose Tennis over Soccer. Federer stated that he prefers being in control of the situation. Tennis allows him to play individually whereas soccer comes with its share of blames.

Roger Federer was quoted saying, “I always liked to be in control. In tennis, you win or lose, it’s to blame. In soccer I always felt like the goalkeeper made this mistake, why didn’t you tackle that guy earlier. I always find these excuses even though I really enjoyed the team sport.”

The 20-time Grand Slam champion also talked about the constant support of his wife, Mirka Federer. He went to stress on the fact that tennis often causes a lot of lonely time in the life of the players. But his significant other never made him feel that way.

“Tennis can sometimes be a very lonely life at times. You are just there and you are waiting for your matches. There is a lot of waiting to go on for us in the business. With Mirka, I would never feel the life is boring or lonely”, concluded Roger Federer.