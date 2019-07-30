Roger Federer reveals shocking details about his tantrums during his early days in Tennis

With 20 Grand Slam titles to his, Roger Federer will go down in history as one of the greatest sportspersons of all time. The Swiss legend recently revealed that he was not always as cool as a cucumber on the court.

Federer, who will turn 38 in less than ten days, created a legacy for himself by showing the virtues of a champion. For every win that he celebrated, there is a loss which he accepted graciously.

Also Read — Stefanos Tsitsipas responds to Nick Kyrgios’ comments following Citi Open loss

However, he opened up about his attitude towards losing during his early days n the sport. He stated that he showed tantrums on the court which included smashing his racket.

Federer was quoted saying, “I was very up-and-down. When I would lose matches, I would cry very much especially I would crack my racket and scream around the tennis court and then that was one stage, I think it was about 16, 17 I couldn’t practice more for one hour, one hour and a half.”

He also stated how he dealt with those issues. “Every time I was losing my mind that they should send me off or I would walk off automatically myself because I knew what was gonna come”, concluded Federer.