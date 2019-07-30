Olympic Gold Medalist hails Roger Federer as Greatest of All Time

Former Tennis professional Nicolás Massú recently referred to Roger Federer as the Greatest of All Time. The 2-time Olympic Gold medalist was discussing Federer’s dominant run over the last decade.

Massu believes that Federer is an inspiration for young kids all across the world. He went on to say that the Swiss star will be on top for as long as he can.

The 39-year-old was quoted saying, “I have known Federer for so many years. He is one year younger than me and he has been making a difference since he was a kid. Besides being a great player he is a great person too.”

“He is the greatest player ever without a doubt and an example for kids. Being lucky, he can stay at the top for as long as he wants”, he added.

Also Read — Stefanos Tsitsipas responds to Nick Kyrgios’ comments following Citi Open loss

Massu is set to team up with a former partner Moritz Thiem in Kitzbuhel as the duo will play together for the first time in six years. Talking about reuniting with his former partner, he said, “I am really happy to be back in such a special place like Kitzbuhel, where I have the best memories.”

“The idea came up last week when I was training with Dominic in Vienna. In some training sessions, Moritz was there. The Tournament Director Alex Antonitsch was there too and he gave us the idea of playing doubles with him. It seems something nice.”

Massu noted that it is a one-time thing and he is looking forward to playing Tennis with Dominic Thiem’s brother. “Sharing the side of the court with Dominic’s brother is nice, funny, he is starting to play professional tournaments, he is excited and happy with this opportunity. I only want to play and come back in a special city like Kitzbuhel. It’s just a one-time thing. I will try to play as many matches as possible”, he concluded.