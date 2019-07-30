Stefanos Tsitsipas responds to Nick Kyrgios’ comments following Citi Open loss

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Nick Kyrgios took on Wimbledon 2019 Doubles champion, Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in the opening round of Citi Open 2019.

Tsitsipas and Kyrgios lost their 3-set encounter against the Grand Slam champions. Following the match, Nik Kyrgios opened up about his 20-year-old partner.

The Australian hailed Tsitsipas as someone who will do special things in the future. He also said that he will stay away as far as possible from World No. 6 because he does not want any sort of bad influence over the Greek player.

Tsitsipas, on the other hand, admitted that he feels the exact opposite about Kyrios. He went on to praise the Aussie’s brutal serves and said that he felt inspired on the court.

Tsitsipas was quoted saying, “I felt the exact opposite. I got inspired today, honestly, I won’t lie. His serve was brutal…I wish I could serve like that. It’s unbelievable to see that in a human being. Very very fun.

“I got to know you a bit more. My opinion about you is still [pause] good…I really enjoyed the company and moments we shared”, he added.