Nick Kyrgios reveals why he wants to stay ‘as far as possible’ from Stefanos Tsitsipas

Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas aligned forces to take on Wimbledon 2019 champions Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah. This was the first time when Kyrgiso and Tsitsipas teamed up for a doubles event.

Cabal and Farah won the first set whereas Krgios and Tsitsipas won the second. In the final set, the two teams gave their best but Cabal and Farah prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 10-5.

Following his match, Nick Kyrgios addressed the media and talked about teaming up with Stefanos Tsitsipas. He believes that the 20-year-old Greek tennis sensation will do special things in the future.

Talking about Tsitsipas, he said, “He’s only just begun. Hopefully, he doesn’t make the same mistakes I have. If he keeps his head down, he can do some special things. He smells good as well. Every time before we’d serve I would [deep inhale]—‘not bad’.”

Nick Kyrgios also stressed on the fact that he would not like to be a negative influence over World No. 6. Therefore, he will maintain his distance from him off the court. Kyrgios was quoted saying, “I’m gonna stay as far away as possible unless it’s a doubles court, because I’m a bad influence”.