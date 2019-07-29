Rafael Nadal reveals exactly why Big 3 are still dominating tennis

Rafael Nadal is headed to the US Open where he will aim at lifting his 19th Grand Slam title. Recently, Nadal opened up about the things that have helped him, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic to keep dominating in the last few years.

The Spaniard discussed how the Big three have evolved in the last decade. “This change did not happen over a day or a year. It was logical progress. My legs are not the same as 2005 when I won my maiden French Open title. The same thing for the movement. It’s the only way to stay competitive. Federer, Djokovic and me – everyone had the desire to stay to the top.”

Nadal then went on to add, “In order to make it happen, we had to keep evolving.”

The 12-time Roland Garros champion is far from looking at his last game. When asked how long he will continue playing, Nadal said, “If my body says I can no longer make it and I am not able to play big matches again, then it’s a sign to stop.”

“The fire and passion for sports in general and for tennis, in particular, are still inside me. That makes me keep playing and inspires me to keep fighting. My life goes much beyond tennis. Tennis is definitely a part of it but is not the most important”, he concluded.