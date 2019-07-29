Somdev Devvarman reveals which athlete is India’s best bet for winning a medal at Tokyo 2020

Former Indian tennis professional Somdev Devvarman addressed Indian Tennis’ future in Olympics. He stated that the subcontinent is heavily relying on Sania Mirza’s comeback after injury for 2020 Summer Olympics.

31-year-old Indian Tennis superstar Sania Mirza sustained an injury in her knee last year. She is on her road to recovery and is expected to represent India next year in Tokyo.

Talking about India’s expectations from the former World No. 1, Devvarman said, “One of the things that India seem to be banking on is the return of Sania.”

He further went on to talk about Sania Mirza’s approach towards recovery and future in Mixed Doubles. “She seems to be fairly motivated to come back. She will have a very high protective ranking. Once you talk about Sania, you can’t but bring up mixed doubles. So depending on who she wants to partner, I am sure it will be one of the top players”, he added.

Talking about her potential partner for Mixed Doubles, Devvrman said, “So either Rohan or Divij, I am sure Leander’s name is also going to pop up as it always does.”