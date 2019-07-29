Lewis Hamilton reveals how Novak Djokovic inspired him to turn vegan

5-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton recently opened up about his upcoming Netflix project, ‘The Game Changers’. Scheduled to release in 2019, this documentary movie unveils the truth behind meat, protein, and strength with the help of featured athletes.

Hamilton took to Twitter to talk about his upcoming project. He also revealed that Djokovic inspired him to turn vegan two years ago. The Serb motivated Hamilton to rework on his diet and the latter cited him as an example.

In an interview, Hamilton was quoted saying, “Just look at Djokovic, that little bit extra that’s there, that people are reluctant to look in to…”

He then went on to talk about his role ‘The Game Changers’ and said, “I don’t have to do much, just do my job and hopefully they’ll catch the good sides of me and edit out the bad.”

Hamilton shared a tweet about the upcoming documentary which read:

“Performance is everything and it all begins with having the right kind of fuel in our bodies. I’m proud to be Exec Producer on ‘The Game Changers’ It’s a revolutionary new documentary movie and I can’t wait for you guys to see it this September,”