Novak Djokovic’s father predicts when his son will shatter Roger Federer’s Grand Slam record

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic successfully defended his Grand Slam title after defeating Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019 final. The Serb lifted his 16th Grand Slam title at the All England Club and continues to dominate ATP Rankings.

Djokovic is right behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal who have won 20 and 18 Grand Slam titles respectively. However, Djokovic’s father recently predicted that his son is coming for their records.

Djokovic’s father especially compared his title record to that of Federer’s and predicted when the World No. 1 will shatter the Swiss Star’s record. Srdjan Djokovic stated that Novak will continue to dominate the sport in the coming years.

He believes that another year will play a key role in helping Novak Djokovic overcome Federer’s records. Srdjan Djokovic was quoted saying, “One year ago there was 20:12 in the Grand Slam titles for Federer, now he is 20:16.”

“We will talk again in a year,” he further added.

Djokovic last met Roger Federer in Wimbledon 2019 final where the duo battled in the longest Wimbledon final played at the All England Club. The Serb saved two Championship points and won three tie-breaks to get his hands on the title and inch closer to Federer’s Grand Slam title record.