Novak Djokovic’s father gives his verdict on the best tennis player in the world today

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been on top of the ATP Rankings since November 5, 2018. His dominant reign is now 262-weeks old which is the highest in the last decade.

Following Djokovic’s Wimbledon 2019 win, his father, Srdjan Djokovic, stated that Djokovic can shatter Federer’s 20 Grand Slam Title record by the end of 2020.

He believes that his son has been the best player so far in this decade and has dominated Nadal and Federer for a better part of it.

Srdjan Djokovic was quoted saying, “In the last ten years, Novak is the world’s best tennis player.”

He also went on to compare the total No. of Grand Slams shared by the 'Big 3' of Tennis and said, "Before the start of this season, he had 22: 9 against Federer, and 20: 9 against Rafa when he was watching for the last 6-7 years.

Novak Djokovic has fairly dominated Federer in their last few encounters. He defeated the Swiss star in five sets to defend his Wimbledon title earlier this month. With 16 Grand Slam titles to his name, the Serb is inching closer to Federer’s record.