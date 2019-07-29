Australian third seed Alex de Minaur claimed the Atlanta trophy with a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) win in Georgia on Sunday.

Alex de Minaur earned his second ATP Tour title of 2019 by beating Taylor Fritz in the Atlanta Open final.

Australian third seed De Minaur claimed the Atlanta trophy with a 6-3 7-6 (7-2) win in Georgia on Sunday.

After winning January’s Sydney International, De Minaur was too good for second seed Fritz as he celebrated his second career triumph.

De Minaur was flawless on serve, dropping just 10 points en route to a straight-sets victory after one hour, 17 minutes.

@alexdeminaur wins his second of 2019! He defeats Taylor Fritz 6-3, 7-6(2) at the #AtlantaOpen. pic.twitter.com/fziJfoZ6DH — ATP Tour (@ATP_Tour) July 28, 2019

The 20-year-old also did not face a break point throughout against American Fritz, who was denied his second title of the year.