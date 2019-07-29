Stefanos Tsitsipas reveals his Roland Garros dream involving Rafael Nadal

World No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas recently opened up about his dreams and goals during an interview. The 20-year-old Greek sensation admitted that it is his dream to defeat Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros.

Nadal won his 12th Roland Garros title this year and broke his own record of the highest number of French Open titles won by a single player. The Spaniard is also known as ‘King of Clay’, owing to his unmatched dominance of the surface.

Therefore, Tsitsipas aims at beating Nadal in the French Open. He was quoted saying, “It would be unbelievable to achieve it. A very few guys beat Nadal in the French Open.”

He and Nadal have had five career meetings so far. The latter dominates has won four encounters whereas Tsitsipas managed to beat Nadal once.

He further went on to add, “My goals are also to win a Masters 1000, reaching the ATP Finals and winning several 250s and 500s tournaments”

Tsitsipas was also asked if he would prefer winning Olympic medals or Grand Slams. To this, he replied saying, “Difficult question, why should I pick? I would say the gold medal.”