Robbie Koenig reveals the one trait that sets Novak Djokovic apart from Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal

Retired professional and Tennis broadcaster Robbie Koenig sang high praises of World No. 1 Novak Djokovic in a recent episode of the Beyond the Baseline Podcast.

Koeing stated that Djokovic will remain on top of the rankings for the next few years. He believes that the Serb wasn’t at his best at the Wimbledon 2019 final when he defeated Roger Federer to lift his 16th Grand Slam title.

Koeing was quoted saying, “I learned that this guy didn’t even play his very best tennis in the final. It’s going to be very difficult to beat him in the next three or four years. It wasn’t the best Djokovic that we’ve seen—we saw the best Djokovic in the finals of the Australian Open. Of course, you’ve got to take into consideration who’s on the other side of the net and that it’s Federer’s favourite surface.”

He then went on to add, “But I think the fact that Djokovic can still win not playing his best, playing it you know 80-85%, just is going to make it very difficult for the rest of the field to beat him at the majors. And it’s almost like they need an extreme scenario like we saw unfold at the French Open in order for him to lose”.

Following that, Koeing revealed that Djokovic has the incredible mental strength that gives him an edge over Federer and Nadal. He went on to say, “What makes Novak so hard to beat even by players like Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer is his mental strength. He is so clutch mentally. It sure showed us how strong he is mentally. It was really an affirmation of everything Novak is all about.”

“The ability for the last eight years to be the dominant force, whether he’s playing well or not, against two of the greatest players to ever play the game,” concluded Koeing.