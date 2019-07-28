Toni Nadal reveals why he would rather watch Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer over other players

Rafael Nadal’s uncle Toni Nadal recently addressed the media to talk about what he wishes to see in tennis. He claimed that owing to the speed of the game, he prefers seeing the likes of his nephew and Roger Federer in action.

The 58-year-old Spanish tennis coach stated that the game are fast-paced now. Thereby, players need to judge the momentum of the incoming shots and take early shots.

Talking more about the changes he said, “The game is becoming very fast. Always more you have to hit the ball early and stronger. That’s why I’d rather watch table tennis. The crowd does not complain because they do not see anything.”

Also Read — Former World No. 1 says he wants more out of Nick Kyrgios

“They are not very careful about details. I’d rather watch Federer, Gasquet, Rafa and Djokovic’s game styles who run, attack and defend, rather than others who just hit the ball hard without moving properly. You have to stop making balls and surfaces getting developed,” he added.

Toni Nadal also spoke about the drug test and stated his assertion in favour of the process. He was quoted saying, “They should be public and transparent. I am in favour of it but against the method because players get treated as killers. It’s good to have as many tests as possible but with s different ethic.”