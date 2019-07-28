Jil Teichmann will have to pull off a big upset to deny world number five Kiki Bertens a third title of the season in Palermo.

The world number five, bidding to win a third title of the year, moved into the championship match with a 6-1 7-5 defeat of the unseeded Spaniard.

Bertens needed eight match points to end Badosa’s resistance, advancing despite a first-serve percentage of only 49.

The Dutchwoman broke twice in a one-sided first set and three times in the second, failing to consolidate on two occasions as she made hard work of sending the 119-ranked Badosa packing.

Teichmann, the eighth seed, coasted to a 6-3 6-1 thrashing of Liudmila Samsonova.

The world number 82 won her maiden WTA title in Prague in May and will need to pull off a big upset to double her tally.

Top seed Anastasija Sevastova will face the unheralded Katarzyna Kawa in the inaugural Baltic Open final.

Latvian Sevastova saw off Anastasia Potapova 6-4 6-2 in her homeland and will be a resounding favourite to beat WTA main-draw debutant Kawa, who got past Bernarda Pera 6-2 6-3 in Jurmala.