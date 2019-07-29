John Isner makes history by becoming the first Tennis player to sign with CBD company

American athlete John Isner became the first Tennis player to sign an endorsement deal with a CBD company. The 34-year-old signed a deal with the company DEFY which produces sports performance drink.

DEFY uses 20 milligrams of CBD per bottle. The high-quality hemp extract infused in the drinks helps in boosting the performance of the consumer. However, it does not cause psychoactive effects and is approved by the World Health Organisation.

John Isner inked this historic deal with Defy and stated the personal reasons behind his decision to align himself with the product. World No. 14 was quoted saying, “I play a sport where taking a single point off can be the difference between winning and losing a match and Defy is a product specifically intended to put me in a position to perform on every single point.”

Also Read — Somdev Devvarman reveals which athlete is India’s best bet for winning a medal at Tokyo 2020

He further added, “It’s been great getting to know Defy as a company and I look forward to working with them to help people achieve improved performance through CBD.”

DEFY co-founder and CEO Beau Wehrle welcomed the idea of Isner signing an endorsement deal with the company and said, “DEFY is leading the way in CBD for professional sports. We know its benefits, impact on recovery and the direct relation to improved performance. It’s exciting to see pro tennis take the next important step for improving the lives of athletes everywhere”