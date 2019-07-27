Stats prove Serena Williams not even in top 150 most tested players despite complaints

Serena Williams and her rants have become somewhat infamous in the tennis world, and the American doesn’t seem to be holding back anytime soon.

A tweet from 2018 shared by Serena shows her complaining about being randomly drug tested while on tour, while she also goes onto mention that there might be discrimination against her, probably because of the colour of her skin.

…and it’s that time of the day to get “randomly” drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean #StayPositive — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

But I’m ready to do whatever it takes to have a clean sport so bring it on. I’m excited. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 25, 2018

According to Serena, she is the most tested player on tour, but statistics now show that she couldn’t be further from the truth, listing the multi-time Grand Slam Champion way down the pecking order in the testing pool.

In fact, even her sister Venus Williams was tested more times than Serena in 2018, as can be seen on the ITF 2018 testing records.

Williams made it to the Wimbledon 2019 final recently, but lost to Simona Halep at the final hurdle.