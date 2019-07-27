Andrey Rublev claims Dominic Thiem is the second best player after Rafael Nadal

Dominic Thiem crashed out of Hamburg 2019 after losing against Andrey Rublev in three straight sets. The latter then had few kind words for his quarter-final opponent.

Thiem was far from his usual approach towards the game. Few errors in the opening set cost him the lead in the match and he failed to claw his way back in.

While addressing the media following the match, Rublev stated that Thiem is the second-best player on clay after Rafael Nadal. He was quoted saying, “It was tough. In my opinion, he is the best player on clay after Rafael Nadal”

“So, of course, to have a match like this is something special and for sure I hope that it will give me the confidence and I will keep working and keep improving… I was just saying to myself that it’s going to be a match [about] who is going to try to be more aggressive”.

Rublev then went on to talk about his injury which forced him to take some time off the court. He shared his initial fears and opened up about how he was able to cope up with his injury and make a comeback.

Rublev said, “The first tournament after the injury was Halle and since then, I started to have like unreal pain. I started to get afraid that it is again a little fracture or something like that, and right before last week in Umag, I did an MRI because the pain was like ridiculous.”

“I could not serve, and they told me that this might be a fracture and that I have to miss like six weeks again. I said how is that possible, as I just recovered from a fracture and we did one more test and they eventually said that it’s not as dangerous as they thought. So, I can play but that I need to take care and control. So, now there is no pain, and everything is fine,” he concluded.