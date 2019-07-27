Rival coach hails Roger Federer as the ‘Greatest Player Ever’

Roger Federer has a long-term fan in Dominic Thiem’s coach, Nicolas Massu. The latter recently hailed Federer as the greatest player ever during an interview.

Roger Federer and Dominic Thiem have had six encounters so far. With four victories, the 25-year-old Austrian dominates the duo’s win to loss ratio.

His coach, Massu talked about Federer during an interview with W Radio Colombia. He said that World No. 2 is great, both professionally and personally.

Massu went on to say, “We shared many junior tournaments. He is one year younger than me. I first saw him at Queen’s and he was already making a difference.”

Massu also expressed his wonder about the form in which Federer is continuing to play. He is still one of the most dominant players in the world and Massu believes that he can be on top for quite some time.

He further added, “He was also a great person, unbelievable player, and you could see he would have been different and someone who would have marked an era. Unbelievably, he is still playing. He faced my player Dominic Thiem in the Indian Wells final and he is still motivated.”

“He is an example for kids and hopefully, he can be at the top as long as possible. In 2002 I beat him, then in 2006, he beat me. We shared many memories. He is the greatest player ever,” concluded Massu.