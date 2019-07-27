Roger Federer’s coach reveals complete schedule for the season

Roger Federer is headed towards US Open 2019 where he will look to lift his 21st Grand Slam title. While the tournament is due next month, Federer’s coach Ivan Ljubicic revealed the Swiss star’s complete schedule for the season.

Ivan Ljubicic stated that Federer will first play in Cincinnati before heading towards the last Grand Slam event of the year. He was quoted saying, “The first tournament back is in Cincinnati. I do not know yet if I will go or Severin Luthi will. Then in the US Open, we will go together to Shanghai, Basel, maybe Paris Bercy, ATP Finals.”

He then added, “Then we will sit and talk for 2020. If you want to do something in tennis, you have to be ready to pack and travel.”

Ljubicic also went on to discuss the extremely hectic schedule that the players and coaches have to follow which also involves a lot of travelling.

He stated that he has no troubles in travelling alongside Federer and he has his own limitations.

“It’s not difficult for me. Who would not be happy to travel with someone like Roger? I have travelled before him, too. Everything becomes normal in a very quick way. I love tennis, the Tour, I will not stop travelling when Roger stops playing or when we will stop working.”

“For me it’s not complicated, of course, I cannot stay around for 40 weeks a year due to my family duties. But 20-25 weeks is okay. Ten weeks are not enough, because what can you do for 10 weeks? The Grand Slams last three weeks themselves, which is 12 in total,” he concluded.