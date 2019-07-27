Former World No. 1 says he wants more out of Nick Kyrgios

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick recently opened up about Australian tennis player, Nick Kyrgios. While the later is no stranger to controversies, Roddick commented on his expectations from the 24-year-old.

During a press conference in Atlanta, Roddick was asked if he has any suggestions for Kyrgios and what he thinks about the player. Roddick admitted that like many other Tennis fans, he expects more from Kyrgios.

He was quoted saying, “Every time I have a microphone in front of me, I’m asked about Nick. So there certainly is interest that he is able to create.”

Andy Roddick further went on to add, “I think he is great for the sport. I think like every other tennis fan, I want more out of him. For myself, I was finding a generational divide between myself and the guys I was trying to beat and I was trying to maximize”

He also said that Kyrgis is one of the players against whom he wants to go back and play. “This could be completely selfish, but to see somebody like Nick, who I would go back and play my career in a second with what he is able to do with a tennis racket. I want more out of him because I care about the sport and because I certainly respect talent”, he concluded.