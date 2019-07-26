Gerard Pique responds to Roger Federer’s ‘odd’ claim during US Open

The oldest international team event in Tennis is set to revamp as Pique Cup this year. The tournament gets its new name from Spanish football player Gerard Pique, who is one of the main investors behind the remodelled version.

During the 2018 US Open, Roger Federer said that it was ‘odd’ for a player from a different sport to come and interfere with traditions. He was quoted saying, “I have not spoken to Gerard Pique yet, but I admit that it’s a bit odd to see a footballer arrive and meddle in the tennis business. The Davis Cup should not become the Pique Cup.”

Fast forward to 2019, the tournament finals are scheduled to begin on November 18 in Madrid.

The FC Barcelona player recently opened up about the criticism he has faced and how he plans on facing them in a recent interview with The Times . As per the reports, he referred to Federer and stated that the two have not spoken since the third seed’s comments during US Open 2018.

The 4-time Champions League winner then went on to say that he understands the reason why he is being subjected to criticism. He said, “A series of high-profile figures has branded the revamp as too radical and accused the International Tennis Federation (ITF) of killing the competition.”

“I totally understand that when someone comes from another sport and if you change something that is very traditional like the Davis Cup for the better of the sport there will be some people who won’t buy it and they won’t believe in it.”

Pique then went on to add about his aims which include convincing people that the new changes will only make the tournament better.

“We need time to convince the people that this is the right way to go. What we need in November is to prove these people wrong. I cannot simply convince them with words. What I will try to do is put in all my effort and experience from other sports.”

“We will try to do our best to create an incredible event. I’m sure we will convince some of them, but it is impossible to convince everyone. It is true that maybe some people don’t see it as the best place in the calendar for us, but if you want to create a big event, I prefer to be where I am than the ATP Cup,” concluded Pique.