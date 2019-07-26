Toni Nadal reveals why Rafael Nadal will never be a Tennis coach

World No. 2 Rafael Nadal may never be a coach to another Tennis player. In a recent interview, his uncle Toni Nadal opened up about why the King of Clay will never work as a coach.

Toni Nadal was quoted saying, “Not at all. He likes competing and making his best effort. I do not think he will have the desire to be behind a player when he ends his career.”

In the interview, uncle Toni also went on to talk about Rafael Nadal’s academy. He went on to reveal the details about how the Spaniard’s training place is looking to nurture young talents.

He said, “Rafael and his father had this idea. I keep doing what I like, which is coaching, and I also travel a lot in Spain. I feel very grateful for all what I went through with my nephew, but now I am in a new stage, I am excited and trying to coach the kids who come here to the Academy, bringing my knowledge in order to help them.”

Also Read — Roger Federer reveals his plans after retirement from Tennis

Toni Nadal talked about his personal experiences and stated that he may never see another player like Rafael Nadal. “When I started coaching in the Manacor Tennis Club, I had less knowledge, but I had a lot of passion and I was younger too. When I started coaching there, my desire was that someone coached by me would achieve something important.”

He went on to add, “I know that having a player like Rafa again is almost impossible. My job here is to say how things should be done. During all those years I saw what I did well and bad with Rafael. I tried changing and improving. I try to bring this view to the kids.”

“Some time ago some players asked me to work with them, I was ending with Rafael and I was not looking forward to do it. I think my job is much more useful with kids,” concluded the 58-year-old.