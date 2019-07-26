Roger Federer reveals his plans after retirement from tennis

Roger Federer recently opened up about his post-retirement plans ahead os US Open 2019. The Swiss legend believes that he has accomplished all his goals set in the sport and is now looking at what he wants to do after Tennis.

Opening up about his dreams and goals, Federer said, “I do set myself goals in terms of tennis goals but I have achieved all my dreams within tennis but I want to relive moments and have flashbacks of how it was winning for the first time Wimbledon, or becoming world number one for the first time, Can I do it again?”

Federer believes that it’s his ambitions in tennis that keeps him working for new milestones in the sport. However, he feels that in the near future he will look to have a more settled life.

World No. 3 was then quoted saying, “That definitely drives me to keep going and really achieve great things and then having a big family was always a personal dream of mine with my wife, so we have that, and I am definitely looking forward to having a more settled life at one point in time in my life.”

“Living in Switzerland and just having more relaxed routines than what it is now, so I am really looking forward to that and then clearly have big dreams as well for my Foundation. We would really like to help a lot of kids with quality education in southern Africa, that’s clearly going to be a link with big dreams I have in the next 10, 20, 30 years because I know that’s going to be a big goal for me”, he added.

He also went on to talk about his approach towards his personal and professional life. “The moment I left the tennis courts, I try to forget what I just did on the tennis court at least for a moment. Okay, in the back of your mind you have to stay the business person, the tennis player because that’s what we are maybe next to your family.”

“That was always key and honestly, I have mastered cutting the two things from each other. The business world to personal life”, concluded Federer.