Uncle Toni Nadal discusses Rafael Nadal’s post-retirement plans

Toni Nadal, uncle and former coach of Rafael Nadal, discussed his own plans going forward and also weighed in on what the 18-time Grand Slam winner will do after retirement – or, to be precise, what he won’t!

Speaking in an interview, Toni Nadal revealed that he intends to keep coaching in the Academy set up by his nephew in hopes of passing on his expertise to the next generation of players.

He also looked back at his long tenure as Rafael Nadal’s coach but insisted that he is in a ‘new stage’ where his focus would be on the kids taking up the game.

“Rafael and his father had this idea [of starting an Academy]. I keep doing what I like, which is coaching, and I also travel a lot in Spain. I feel very grateful for all what I went through with my nephew, but now I am in a new stage.

Read Also: Rafael Nadal’s uncle admits to breaking key rule during Wimbledon semi-final against Roger Federer

“I am excited and trying to coach the kids who come here to the Academy, bringing my knowledge in order to help them.”

He then revealed that Rafael Nadal will not follow in his footsteps after retirement and take up coaching once he is done competing at the highest level.

“Not at all. He likes competing and making his best effort. I do not think he will have the desire to be behind a player when he ends his career,” he said.

(Quotes R/T Tennis World USA)