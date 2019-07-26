Kiki Bertens beat Aleksandra Krunic at the Palermo Open, while Anastasia Potapova battled past Diana Marcinkevica at the Baltic Open.

Palermo Open top seed Kiki Bertens made light work of Aleksandra Krunic to reach the quarter-finals in Sicily.

After a disappointing performance at Wimbledon, world number five Bertens has shrugged off her poor form so far in Palermo, and had little trouble in claiming a last-eight spot with a 6-3 6-1 win on Thursday.

Third seed Viktoria Kuzmova was unable to join her, though, as she was ousted by world number 130 Arantxa Rus.

Rus beat the Slovakian 6-4 6-4, breaking Kuzmova six times for her first win over a top-50 opponent this year.

.@kikibertens books a spot in the @LadiesOpenPA quarterfinals! She advances with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Krunic pic.twitter.com/zfldEO1g3e — WTA (@WTA) July 25, 2019

She will now face Paula Badosa, after the Spaniard overcame Fanny Stollar in straight sets.

Meanwhile, Anastasia Potapova had to see off a fightback from Latvian wildcard Diana Marcinkevica in the Baltic Open.

Teenager Potapova took the first set in just 22 minutes, though Marcinkevica restored parity before the sixth seed secured the win in the decider.

Bernarda Pera, Nina Stojanovic and Irina Bara – who will face top seed and world number 11 Anastasija Sevastova in the last eight – also progressed in Jurmala.