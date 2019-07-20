Rafael Nadal slams media for publishing fake marriage rumours with Xisca Perello

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal lashed out at the media for publishing fake rumours related to his marriage with girlfriend Xisca Perello. He also confessed that he was not hurt after the details of his secret wedding plans with his long-time beau, were revealed by the press earlier this year.

In an interview with El Pais, Rafael Nadal said, “Personally I wasn’t hurt at all. But there is a lot of talk about these things. I’ve read that and I was really angry about it.”

He continued, “These are things that we try to keep private but end up becoming public. Well, alright then. Ultimately I don’t really care. I have no problem having details of the wedding being publicized.”

Nadal then explained that it was the fake news bits related to his wedding that irritated him and further requested the media not to spread false information. However, he made it clear that the untrue details of his wedding have not given him any trouble yet.

“Everything tends to turn into a circus. We are used to social media and news organizations publishing things that make no sense and which are not even true, and nobody ever publishes a correction. But it hasn’t given me any headaches.”

Earlier, Nadal had also warned the media that he will sue anyone for publishing wrong accusations on him. He has always been very private about his personal life and had previously established that he “will never report any of this,” when asked about his wedding after his defeat to Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open final.

Quotes via Essentially.