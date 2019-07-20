World No. 25 accuses ATP of bias towards Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

World No. 25 Guido Pella recently opened up about the unfair treatment towards the South American players at the hands of ATP. He accused the association of being biased towards the top-seeded players at the expense of Latin American athletes.

Pella reflected on his term with the sport and concluded that the players of American or European origin do not get to be decision-makers. He went on to add that despite all the facilities, there’s something still missing.

He was quoted saying, “The years on Tour taught me that it does not matter what we do: the European or American will have bigger decision-making power.”

“Why? I do not know it. I think the person that joins the Board in a few months will need to be experienced in tennis, know what players need. Besides the fact that prize money was increased, facilities and tournaments are amazing, something is missing.”

Pella then went on to talk about the requirements in a player who will represent his peers in front of the Board. He said, “ATP needs Player’s Representatives that are experienced inside and do not only look at the market. In Wimbledon, I saw Chris Kermode, and the only people he was saying hi to were Federer, Djokovic, Nadal, Wawrinka. I never saw him speaking with a top 50 player.”

“ATP makes you feel that you are not part of the Tour and I tell it now that I have achieved my career-high ranking. People look at the market generated by the Big Three and Murray, who has been at the top for 15 years and the rest is behind. Being Latin American, they make you feel that your opinion is not worth”, he concluded.