2-time Grand Slam winner chooses between Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer

Retired Tennis professional Yevgeny Kafelnikov recently revealed his favourite player amongst the big 3 — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

The 2-time Grand Slam champion stated that he loves to watch Rafael Nadal play. He believes that the Spaniard has a charismatic persona which he brings to the court.

In awe of Nadal’s energy, Kafelnikov said, “Rafael Nadal is the person that I like to watch the most and of course Marat Safin. Many people in our country miss his glory days. I think he’s a character, he brings charisma to the courts. He’s got good, fresh energy.”

Also Read – Roger Federer reveals what he almost texted Tommy Hass on 10th anniversary of their epic Roland Garros match

He also went on to add about his favourite athletes of all time and said, “Always thought that (Michael) Jordan was the best athlete of all time. I like to watch the New York Yankees, I like to go to Yankee Stadium when I’m in New York. I did like to watch Mike Tyson when he was the best. (Evander) Holyfield, I admire (him) for his courage and his toughness.”

Kafelnikov was the last player to win both Single’s and Double’s title at one Grand Slam tournament. He achieved this incredible feat back in 1996 Roland Garros and collected four Double’s Grand Slam title in his career.

He also recalled the 1996 Grand Slam on clay court as his favourite tournament and said, “Because that’s the tournament I won where no one could even get close to me. All aspects came together at the right moment. I had signs that I was going to play well there. Beating Pete Sampras 62 62 the week before.”