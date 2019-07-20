Roger Federer reveals what he almost texted Tommy Hass on 10th anniversary of their epic Roland Garros match

Roger Federer recently opened up about his epic win over Tommy Hass in 2009 Roland Garros semifinal. In the five-set thriller, the Swiss legend came back from two sets down and went on to book a spot in the final.

Ten years ago, Hass and Federer locked horns in one of the best matches ever played on clay court. Federer defeated Hass after scripting an incredible comeback and eventually went on to win the Grand Slam that year.

Federer reflected on his victory and said that during the match he felt that the moment will forever be remembered by the tennis fraternity. He was quoted saying, “You know, obviously, I wasn’t thinking of winning the French Open, being down in that score. But as I hit that forehand, you know, for the first time in the match I felt like.

“Well, finally, one has really hit the target I was looking for, and I know what saving breakpoints can do, you know, to turn around matches, you know.”

Roger Federer then went on to add, “As I was fist-pumping, going back to the, you know, whatever, to the deuce side, I told myself, Well, hopefully, this is going to be a big moment one day, you know, today in this match, trying to come back. I didn’t think I was obviously going to win nine games in a row because I was struggling so much.”

He then revealed that he almost texted Hass to remind him about the match. But then he refrained from the act because it didn’t feel good.

“But I was just finally relieved that I made that shot more than anything. I almost texted Tommy yesterday, just I knew it was a 10-year anniversary, but then I didn’t do it. Just felt like it wasn’t the right thing to do, but the thought was there”, he concluded.