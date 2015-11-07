It’s Djokovic vs Murray in Paris final

Top seed and world number one Novak Djokovic will take on Andy Murray in Sunday's all-star Paris Masters final.

Murray was the first to advance on Saturday after producing a dominant finish to beat Spain's David Ferrer 6-4, 6-3.

The Scot broke early in the first set for a 2-0 lead, but Ferrer got back on level terms in the sixth game with a break of his own.

Murray was back applying all the pressure in game nine, however, and after Ferrer saved three break points, he finally capitulated on the fourth to hand his opponent a 5-4 lead.

Murray comfortably held serve to go one set up, though Ferrer was able to break midway through the second for a 3-1 lead.

That would be as good as it for for Ferrer, however. Murray appeared to find an extra gear from there, winning the next five games in a row to end up cruising to victory.

"This is a tournament I've struggled at in the past," said Murray afterwards. "It's nice to come here, put a few good wins together, and I think a few very good performances, as well."

Djokovic was given a tougher time by his semi-final opponent Stan Wawrinka.

The Serb won the first set pretty comfortably, but Wawrinka hit back to take the second and end Djokovic's impressive run of 29 straight sets won.

It was the toughest test Djokovic had faced in quite some time, but his class would ultimately shine through in the final set.

Much like Murray, he was able to take his game to another level when it mattered, racing away with the third set courtesy of three successive service breaks to complete a 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 victory.

Djokovic moves on to contest his 14th consecutive tour-level final – an Open era record – and will look to complete his 22nd consecutive victory.